As of 4:30PM Thursday: Cloudy skies will continue to dominate the area for the rest of the evening, but luckily the storms and showers have died down. A stationary front hangs over us to the north, and it brought strong storms and heavy rain to many areas in the CSRA. Luckily the worst of it was outside of our viewing area to our north, east, and west. It certainly helped to cool us off with temperatures in the upper 80s. There is still the possibility of a storm or two to come through the area, but if it does so it will be weakening. We do have more storms expected tomorrow, but they are not likely to become severe.