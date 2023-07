As of 7am Friday: Sky is mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms traveling southeast through the CSRA. Temps are in the low 70s and will rebound to the mid 90s for the afternoon with heat indices from 100-108. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for the entire CSRA as a Heat Advisory is in effect for our western lying counties in Georgia from 10am to 8pm and there is a slight risk for severe storms producing damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph.