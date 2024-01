As of 6am Tuesday: Sky is cloudy with scattered showers and temps are in the….A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for today with the potential for heavy rain from 1″-2″, isolated tornadoes, and strong winds from 20-30 mph sustained to wind gusts over 50 mph. Timeline is from 11am to 4pm. Spring like temps for the afternoon, highs in the upper 60s.