As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is partly sunny with temps in the low to mid 70s. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for today for the potential of flooding rains produced by strong, slow moving storms. Highs today in the upper 80s to low 90s and will feel like the upper 90s with the humidity. All eyes on Hurricane Idalia for Wednesday as we will see some impacts from the storm. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day had also been issued for Wednesday as we’ll see heavy rain that could lead to flooding, strong Tropical Storm force winds from 40 to 65 mph, and isolated tornadoes. The track from Idalia will shift over the next 24 to 48 hours so the forecast will change. Keep updated with the latest, here at WJBF NewsChannel 6.