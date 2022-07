As of 7am Thursday: Sky is mostly cloudy, dry and warm with temps in the low to mid 70s. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued from noon until Friday at 2am for the potential for excessive rain that could lead to local flooding and the chance for strong to severe storms. Rainfall totals could range from 1″ to 2″. Strong to severe storms could produce vivid lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds in excess of 60 mph.