Friday night update: We are seeing an increase in clouds tonight ahead of our next weather maker. Temperatures will be chilly as you wake up on Saturday, with morning lows in the mid-40s. Southerly flow will pump in warmer air this weekend as highs climb to near 70 degrees. A low pressure with a trailing cold front will bring showers late Saturday. The biggest chance of rain will be on Sunday, with thunderstorms rolling through from midday through the evening. A Vipir 6 Alert Day has been issued for Sunday due to the threat of heavy rain and damaging winds. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Rain totals will range from 0.5 to 1 inch. We dry out going into Monday, with pleasant conditions on tap for next week as temperatures fall back to the 50s. Overnight lows will fall back to near freezing.