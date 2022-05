As of 7am Monday: Sky is partly sunny and dry with temps in the 60s. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for the CSRA today for the potential for severe storms, hail, gusty winds and an isolated tornado. Highs today in the mid 80s.

We’ll see a chance for rain everyday until Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The Memorial Day weekend looks great with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.