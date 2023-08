A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for the entire CSRA for the potential of strong to severe storms capable of producing 60-70 mph winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado from 5pm until 10pm tonight. Our western lying counties and one lone South Carolina county (Bamberg) are under a heat advisory. Heat index values could reach as highs as 110. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 90s.