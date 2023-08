This morning begins with a clear sky and temps in the low to mid 70s. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for dangerous heat and humidity. A Heat Advisory is again in effect for our western lying counties in Georgia from 11am until 10pm tonight. Heat indices could reach as highs as 108-110 with afternoon highs in the upper 90s. A backdoor cold front will move through tonight and drop temps for tomorrow to normal and humidity will be lower as well.