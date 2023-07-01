As of 8AM Saturday: Good Morning and welcome to July! In theme with the holiday weekend, temps will be red hot and skies will be blue as you can expect mostly sunny skies during the day and air temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

It is a VIPIR 6 alert day with the hottest temperatures of the year forecasted along with dangerous heat indices between 100-110 degrees. Our western most counties are included in a heat advisory through Monday, but we will all need to be aware of the steamy temps and stay safe while celebrating over the weekend. Soak up as much AC indoors as possible, but if your plans do include outdoor activities, try to stay in the shade and stay hydrated! Don’t forget to make sure your furry friends have adequate shelter and water as well!!

If the heat isn’t enough, an isolated storm cannot be ruled out later this evening and into the overnight hours. With many firework displays planned for tonight, go ahead and download the NewsChannnel 6 weather app so you’ll know if storms or showers will be in your area before heading out!

Stay cool & be safe!