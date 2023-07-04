7AM Tuesday- VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY FOR DANGEORUS HEAT…Heat index will be between 100-105 today with the air temperatures in the mid 90s. We also have the potential of isolated strong to severe storms with hail and damaging winds. The entire CSRA is under a marginal risk of severe weather.

It’s a hazy start to Independence Day with just some high level clouds. Temperatures are in the mid 70s and it’s feeling very muggy. It will be a partly cloudy day and dry until around noon. By the afternoon, we will see some storms develop. It will not be a washout, but prepare to head inside if you hear thunder or see lightning at any 4th of July festivities. Also remember to stay hydrated and limit your time outside if possible.

Wednesday will be similar with another marginal risk of severe weather and hot temperatures. Typical summerlike temperatures will return by the end of the week, but it will definitely still be hot. Expect low 90s with scattered storms each day.