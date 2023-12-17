Sunday Morning Update: Waking up this morning to rain falling throughout the CSRA with heavy rain already moving in south of I-20. As a strong low pressure system moves along the eastern coastline, moderate to heavy rain will continue to fall throughout most of the day. Later this afternoon/evening, showers will start to taper off and clouds will even clear out overnight. The tight pressure gradient created by the system will cause winds to be strong with gusts up to 40-45 mph. Wind advisories are in effect through Monday morning.

We start the new week with the return of sunshine and cooler conditions. Much cooler air settles in Tuesday with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s! Brrr!