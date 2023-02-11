As of 8 AM Saturday: A band of light showers came through early this morning making the roads damp, but this is just the first wave to what will be a soggy Saturday. Clouds blanket the area this morning with temperatures in the low 50s. Moderate to heavy widespread showers move in after lunch and will continue through the overnight hours. 1.5-3.0″ inches of rain expected. Along with the rain, winds from 10-25mph are forecasted for Saturday. A wind advisory is in effect until 7AM Sunday for our western counties including Emanuel, Glascock, Hancock, Jefferson, Johnson, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington, and Wilkes.

Rain will continue Sunday morning with clearing Sunday afternoon. Stay safe and dry this weekend!