As of 7:30AM We have lifted the Vipir 6 Alert day, with storms and showers weakening, and only a few more light to moderate showers expected before noon. Foggy conditions are possible with the high humidity we still have thanks to the storms and cold front that is slowly passing through. Temperatures were in the low 70s upper 60s this morning, and are likely to get into the mid 80s for the afternoon. As we get closer to the afternoon, the skies will slowly clear up, allowing more sunshine to welcome us into Memorial Day Weekend.

This weekend looks fantastic, with sunny skies, warm temperatures, and calmer winds. Perfect for heading to the beach or the lake!