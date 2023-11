Friday Morning Update: Brrrr! It’s another cold morning with subfreezing temperatures throughout most of the CSRA. A frost advisory is in effect until 10am for the most western and southern counties in our area. Once we get through the morning hours, conditions will greatly improve. We will be in the 50s by mid day and top off in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. The warm up continues over the weekend as we return to more seasonable temps, both during the day and overnight.