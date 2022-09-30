As of 7am Friday: Sky is mostly cloudy and windy. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for today due to the Tropical Storm Warning that was issued for much of the CSRA. Expect Tropical storms winds over 39 mph with gusts up to 45+. Heavy rain is also possible that could lead to flooding. Highs this afternoon will be twenty degrees below average, only hitting 65.

The weekend will be much better! Only a few showers Saturday with breezy conditions and highs in the low 70s. Partly cloudy and dry for Sunday with highs also in the low 70s.