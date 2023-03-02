11PM Thursday- It’s a mild night in the 60s under cloudy skies. There will be a few light showers over the next few hours, but the morning will start out dry. Winds will pick up in the afternoon with some storms in the late afternoon through the evening.

VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY FRIDAY: Think of this as more of a wind event than a rain event. Storms will be very scattered, with not much rainfall accumulation. Wind gusts will likely reach at least 40 mph with or without storms. Any storms that do form could become strong to severe due to the winds along with enough instability in play. The warm temperatures will certainly help fuel the storms. As of now, part of the CSRA is under a slight risk, but there’s a good chance this will be lowered to just a marginal.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Saturday and Sunday mornings will be chilly in the low 40s. Winds will still be breezy on Saturday and settle down by Sunday. Both days will still have highs in the 70s under sunny skies. Sunshine continues into the start of the work week with another warm up. The end of the week will be much cooler with highs dropping into the upper 50s. Lows could come close to freezing next weekend, which would make for the first frost and/or freeze of the Spring season. This is something we’ll be watching!