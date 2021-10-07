Vipir 6 Alert Day Friday…Heavy Rain likely. Possible Flash Flooding. – What to expect

We posted a Vipir 6 Alert Day for possible Flash Flooding due to periods of very heavy rain. If this was just a pocket or two of heavy rain, that would not be too bad, however with the possibility of Flash Flooding, we’ve posted the Alert Day so we can keep a close eye on flooding concerns during the day. With plenty of Gulf moisture and Low pressure off the Carolina coast, will give us plenty of fuel for widespread rain. The timeline would be 6A-Noon…we’ll catch a break then another smaller batch of rain for Friday evening.

All of this will clear out by Saturday afternoon and much drier air with sunshine moves in for Sunday.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy, patch fog. Low: 68

Vipir 6 Alert Day Friday: Showers and rain in the morning, some rain will be heavy with possible Flash Flooding. Then more rain by evening. High: 80 Rain chance: 70%