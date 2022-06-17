As of 7AM Friday- A Vipir 6 Alert Day is in effect today for heat and storms. A Heat Advisory will take place from 11AM-8PM for the western and southern portions of the CSRA. Heat indices could reach 110 degrees in these locations. 100+ degree heat indices are expected for the rest of the CSRA as well. Highs will be in the upper 90s and low 100s.

There is also a slight risk of severe weather for the entire CSRA. A cold front will bring storms starting around 5PM. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the biggest concerns. Storms will clear by midnight, leaving us with a cooler and sunny weekend. Humidity will be much lower for Father’s Day, so outdoor plans are encouraged!

The heat will be back just in time for the first day of Summer on Tuesday. Highs will be back into the 100’s with humidity on the rise.