Vipir 6 Alert Day Friday for Dangerous Heat. – What to expect, check here.

A Vipir 6 Alert Day has been posted for Friday as we’ll see dangerous heat early afternoon through evening. Highs 100- 102 degrees with the Heat Index of 110-115 degrees. This will be the hottest temperatures we’ve seen this year. We’ve attached some heat safety tips along with how to detect Heat illness. There will be a weak trough that will slide into the CSRA by early evening, this could fire off a few showers and thunderstorms, nothing severe or widespread, but it would give a brief cool down. Saturday will see another day of 100 degrees with a few more clouds and late day storms. Big changes start by Sunday as we’ll see more late day storms and widespread showers and thunderstorms with cooler temperatures early next week.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Low 75

Vipir 6 Alert Day Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Dangerous heat index by afternoon. Slight chance of a early evening shower or thunderstorm. High: 102 Heat Index 110-115 Rain chance: 20%

Friday night: Early evening shower/storm, otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 76 Rain chance: 20%

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, a few late day showers and thunderstorms. High: 100 Heat Index: 104-108

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, scattered afternoon showers/thunderstorms. High: 96 Heat Index: 100-105 Rain chance: 40%