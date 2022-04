As of 7am Wednesday: Cloudy with temps in the low to mid 60s. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for the entire CSRA from 2pm this afternoon until possibly 4am Thursday morning. The potential for severe storms will exist during the afternoon and evening, heavy rain, isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail could be an issue. After a few showers early Thursday, sky will gradually clear and will stay nice and sunny for Friday through Sunday.