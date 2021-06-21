Vipir 6 Alert Day for Tuesday. Heavy rain and a few strong storms. – What to expect.

Vipir 6 Alert Day for tomorrow as a cold front will be here by afternoon, ahead of the front we’ll see widespread rain and thunderstorms. The airmass is very humid so I expect areas of heavy rain and a few gusty thunderstorms. Highs will generally be in the middle 80s. The front will move through and stall out to our South…look for only a handful of late day storms Wednesday and Thursday. Then more moisture returns to us Friday through the weekend for a better chance of late day showers and thunerstorms.

Here is your forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy and muggy with scattered showers towards sunrise. Low: 72 Rain chance: 30%

Vipir 6 Alert Tuesday: Periods of rain/showers and thunderstorms. Some rain will be heavy at times with possible local flooding. Some storms with gusty winds. High: 84 Rain chance: 80%

Vipir 6 Alert Tuesday night: Rain/showers and thunderstorms ending by late evening. Some rain will be heavy with a few gusty thunderstorms. Low: 72 Rain chance: 60%

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a few late day thunderstorms. High: 86 Rain chance: 30%