As of 7am: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the 40s and 50s. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for this afternoon with an enhanced chance for severe storms. Heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes possible from 3pm – 8pm. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has also been issued for Wednesday afternoon for the potential for afternoon strong to severe storms.