As of 7am Thursday: Sky is cloudy and breezy with temps in the 50s. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been posted for Thursday and Friday due to the impacts from Nicole. Much of the CSRA is under a wind advisory through 7pm Friday. Winds could gust up to 35+mph. Heavy rain from 1″-3″ is possible and there is an isolated tornado threat this evening through Friday morning.