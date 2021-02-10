Vipir 6 Alert Day for Thursday for isolated storms possible. – What to expect

Clouds increasing tonight and continued mild as we’ll see lows in the 50s. A warm front moves through by Thursday midday, Highs Near 70. A cold front will move through by late Thursday night, ahead of that front will be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. We’ve issued a Vipir 6 Alert Day for Thursday, NOT expecting a severe outbreak, however we could see a storm or two with brief gusty winds. Look for much cooler temperatures Friday and Saturday and periods of rain, making for some cool, damp days.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 52

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, mostly early evening through Midnight. High: 69 Rain Chance: 50%

Thursday night: Showers and areas of rain ending late. Low: 50 Rain chance: 50%

Friday: Cloudy, cool with periods of showers and rain by afternoon. High: 59 Rain chance: 70%