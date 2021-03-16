Vipir 6 Alert Day for Thursday as severe storms are likely. – What to expect, check here.

Our unsettled weather continues tonight through Thursday. Look for periods of showers and rain tonight through early Wednesday morning. We’ll see a handful of showers and a few thunderstorms for Wednesday. The main focus is Thursday. A Vipir Alert Day has been posted for Thursday as a strong cold front will move through the CSRA. Look for rain and thunderstorms starting in the western CSRA around 11AM…then moving through the area during the afternoon. My thinking is all the storms will be well off to our east by evening and we could see some sunshine late in the day. There will be some quick heavy downpours, however the real issue will be storms with damaging winds, hail and an elevated risk of Tornadoes. It will be important to stay with News Channel 6 on air and on line, as well as downloading the Vipir 6 Weather App for the very latest with this changing forcast.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Showers and rain likely. Isolated thunderstorms possible. Low: 54 Rain chance: 70%

St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. High: 68 Rain chance: 50%

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, a few showers from time to time. Warmer. Low: 60 Rain chance: 40%

Vipir Alert Day Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, some storms strong to severe with damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes. Breezy, warm and humid. High: 78 Rain chance: 80%