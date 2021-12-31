Vipir 6 Alert Day for Sunday. Your New Years Forecast- Check here

We’ll start 2022 nice and warm! Some morning clouds on your New years Day will give way to sunshine and warm temperatures! We should reach 80 degrees by afternoon. By Sunday a strong cold front to our West will start to move our way. Vipir 6 Alert Day for Sunday as we’ll see periods of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will contain very heavy rain, gusty winds and an isolated tornado risk. Highs will be in the 70s but fall into the 50s by Monday. This will be a changing forecast as we move into Sunday, be sure to stay with News Channel 6 for the very latest.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog possible. Low: 63

New Year’s Day: Cloudy early with sun & clouds by afternoon. High: 80

Vipir 6 Alert Day Sunday: Periods of showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain likely with gusty winds, isolated tornadoes possible. High: 74 Rain chance: 100%