Saturday night update: Rain is pushing into the area and will become widespread overnight and into Sunday. A VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY remains in effect for Sunday due to the threat of heavy rain, isolated flooding, and damaging winds. A total of 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible. Isolated spots could see closer to 4 inches of rain. Expect gusty winds in addition to the rain on Sunday. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of the CSRA, including Augusta and Aiken, from Sunday morning through Monday morning. Northwest wind gusts could approach 35 mph. A wind advisory is in effect for Jenkins, Screven, and Allendale counties for Sunday morning to evening for northerly wind gusts up to 45 mph. This could result in downed trees and power outages. Make sure that any outdoor Christmas decorations are secure because the wind might blow them away. Things start to dry out Monday as the low exits the southeast, but winds will continue to be breezy. A huge drop in temperatures midweek as highs struggle to reach 50 degrees and lows tumble to the low 20s. We gradually warm up by next weekend, followed by a chance of rain on Christmas.