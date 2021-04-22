Vipir 6 Alert Day for Saturday as strong/severe storms possible. – What to expect.

Vipir 6 Alert Day has been posted Saturday as a strong Low pressure storm system moves to our Northeast and a strong cold front will make its way to the CSRA by Sunday morning. Ahead of the front will be plenty of moisture that will surge into the Southeast. Two periods of showers and thunderstorms will move through the day Saturday. One from 7A-2P and another from 4P-11P. Heavy rain, gusty winds are likely with a few storms having damaging winds…isolated Tornado threat as well. Once the front passes, Sunday looks to be wonderful. This will be a changing forecast so be sure to stay with News Channel 6 for the very latest.

Here is your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 35 (Patchy Frost Possible)

Friday: Increasing clouds during the day. High: 75

Vipir Alert Day Saturday: Periods of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms with heavy rain and gusty winds. A few storms with damaging winds and isolated Tornadoes. High: 73 Rain chance: 100%

Sunday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. High: 79