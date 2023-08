As of 7am Friday: Sky is mostly sunny with temps in the low to mid 70s. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Friday and Saturday as highs will be at record tying levels and heat indices from 105-110. A Heat Advisory is in effect for our western lying counties in Georgia from noon until 8pm tonight. A few showers roll in for Saturday evening and will continue Sunday with highs in the mid 90s. Better rain chances and cooler than average temps for next week.