Tuesday afternoon update: It’s a hot and stormy day in the CSRA. Highs are topping out in the upper 90s, with isolated locations topping 100 degrees. Add in the humidity, and heat indices are up to 112 in many spots.

A heat advisory continues for the CSRA until 8 p.m. A cold front is pushing east today, and warm and humid air ahead of it is triggering showers and storms. There is a risk of severe weather, with the main threats being heavy rain, frequent lightning, damaging winds, and hail. Storm activity should start to diminish after sunset with the loss of daytime heating and the front continuing to slide towards the coast. Drier air will chase the front as it begins to stall out near the coast.

There will still be chances for showers and storms on Wednesday, but they will only be slight and mainly south of I-20. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail are possible. More clouds overhead will make for a cooler day with high temperatures near 90 degrees. Thursday brings drier air with lower dew points and temperatures in the low 90s. There could be a few showers and storms. A nice stretch of dry weather begins Friday through the weekend, with highs climbing back to the mid-90s as a ridge of high pressure builds to our west. Storm chances return to the forecast next week, along with hot temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s.