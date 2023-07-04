It’s a Vipir 6 Alert Day as dangerous heat and isolated strong storms continue. Temperatures will rise to the mid-90s this afternoon, with heat indices near 105 degrees. We are watching a trough and frontal boundary that will be the forcing mechanisms for showers and storms this afternoon. A few of the storms could be strong to severe, with the main threats being heavy rain and damaging winds. Showers and storms should start to diminish late in the evening. Another round of strong to severe storms arrives Wednesday afternoon. Rain totals through Wednesday of 1-2 inches, with locally higher amounts possible, could lead to isolated flooding. High temperatures will cool down to near 90 going into next weekend with continued afternoon storm chances. It will still be muggy, with dew points in the low 70s.