It’s a Vipir 6 Alert Day as dangerous heat and isolated strong storms continue. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for our southern counties through 8 p.m. tonight. We are watching a trough and frontal boundary that will be the forcing mechanisms for showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Mother Nature will be showing us some of her own fireworks on July 4th, with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe, with the main threats being heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail. Highs will remain in the mid-90s, with heat indices near 105 degrees. Another round of strong to severe storms arrives Wednesday afternoon. Rain totals through Wednesday of 1-2 inches, with locally higher amounts possible, could lead to isolated flooding. High temperatures will cool down to near 90 going into next weekend with continued afternoon storm chances. It will still be muggy, with dew points in the low 70s.