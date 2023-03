As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is clear and temps are in the upper 20s to low 30s. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day remains in effect for all the CSRA until 10am due to freezing temps. We’ll see sunshine and slightly warmer temps today in the mid 60s.

Clouds increasing for Wednesday and warmer with highs in the low 70s. Even warmer temps roll in for Thursday and Friday as highs will top out in the low to mid 80s.