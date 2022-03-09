As of 5pm Wednesday: A rainy and cloudy day in the CSRA, but luckily no severe storms. Just outside of our area however, there were back to back severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings. As they reached us they broke apart, and we only saw heavy rain, some thunder and lightning, and very gusty winds. We aren’t out of the woods just yet, but things are looking a lot better for us. We are mostly out of the slight risk for severe weather, but we do have more heavy rain to come at least for our south eastern counties.

The next few days are going to be cloudy, and rainy still, but as we head into the weekend we have sunnier skies coming. Sadly we also have some freezing temperatures returning for Sunday morning to start. We have issued an Alert day.