As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is clear and temps are at or below freezing across much of the CSRA. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day continues this morning until 11am and another freeze watch and warning setup for Thursday morning. Highs this afternoon will be cooler than average in the low 60s.

Warmer temps by Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

Rain moves in for Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.