Vipir 6 Alert Day Continues Due to Black Ice. Sunny Skies Later On…

As of 9AM Saturday- Good Saturday morning! We saw snow yesterday in the CSRA! This happened in our central and northern counties. Some places saw over an inch of snowfall. The day started out with a light drizzle that transitioned to freezing rain, sleet, and finally snow by the evening.

Today we are keeping the Vipir 6 Alert for the next couple of hours due to black ice on the roadways. If you have to head out this morning, drive slower than usual and don’t slam on the breaks. Also, leave with plenty of time because you may have to get some ice and snow off of your car. By the afternoon, road conditions will improve and skies will start to clear. Before sunset, we should have nice sunny skies! That sunshine will stick around for the next couple of days. Highs will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s today, and lows will be in the low to mid 20s tonight. Our next chance of rain is Tuesday. Temperatures will remain below average all week.