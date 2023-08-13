Sunday Morning Update: Some patchy fog to start off the day, but visibility will improve later this morning and then we’re off to another hot day! All of the CSRA is under a heat advisory or heat warning for dangerous heat indices up to 114 degrees today and an excessive heat watch has already been issued for Monday. We’ve extended the VIPIR 6 Alert weekend into the first of the week. The high heat indices put us at an increased risk of heat related illnesses so you’ll want to stay inside as much as possible, but if you must go outdoors, limit your time in direct sunlight, take plenty of breaks, and stay hydrated!

This afternoon as air temperatures peak in the upper 90s, we will see an increase of clouds and possibly some isolated showers and storms, especially in our Carolina counties. This pattern of hot days and a chance of afternoon storms will continue through the middle of the week. Stay cool and enjoy the rest of your weekend!