LORIS, S.C. (AP) – The National Weather Service says a small tornado tossed around cars and damaged athletics fields outside a South Carolina high school.

News outlets reported that no one was hurt Monday when a twister with winds estimated as strong as 90 mph spun past Loris High School during class hours.

Photos and video shows cars tossed atop each other outside the school, which did not appear damaged.

Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier says the school didn’t lose power.