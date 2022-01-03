Very Windy Monday, Sun & Cooler Temperatures Later Today.

As of 9AM Monday- The threat of severe weather is over, however a Vipir 6 ALERT DAY continues this morning due to very gusty winds. A wind Advisory is in effect until 12PM for the entire CSRA. Gusts reached 60 mph in Augusta overnight, but are now settling down to 40 mph max. Several locations are now under 20 mph. Sustained wind speeds are also impressive in Augusta, around 25 mph. Drizzle and light rain showers have been passing through the northern and central half of our area, as this system shifts to the east coast. Low pressure is around us and that’s what’s causing the gusty winds.

Over the last 24 hours, we’ve picked up anywhere from 1-4 inches of rain. Later this afternoon, the sun will come out and we won’t see any more rain until the end of the week. The front has shifted winds and we now have cold air moving in from the north. Temperatures will stay around the 50 degree mark today and drop to below freezing tonight.