Very Warm Start to 2022…Alert Days Sunday & Monday

As of 9AM Saturday- Happy New Year! 2022 is starting out warm and cloudy in the CSRA. The month of December was well above average when it comes to temperatures, and that trend continues for this first weekend of January. Today’s high will be 82 in Augusta. Skies will begin to clear in the late afternoon, and more clouds build overnight as a front approaches.

Sunday and Monday are both Vipir 6 Alert Days. The front will be strong, so we have the potential to see heavy rain, flooding, damaging winds, and there is an isolated tornado threat. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire CSRA under a Marginal Risk for Sunday. The timeline is roughly 7AM Sunday to 7AM Monday. The Alert Day will expire once the showers end on Monday. The first line of storms will be here Sunday morning, and additional heavy rain moves in Sunday night. Models are still updating, so stay with us tomorrow as things will change.

Behind this front is very cold arctic air, so highs will briefly drop into the low 50s with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Sunshine will be here most of the week and temperatures will settle back to around average later in the week.