Very Hot Wednesday, Few Showers and Storms

As of 8AM Wednesday- We are stuck in the the dog days of summer this week. Our high today is 96 degrees, and we will reach 100 for Thursday and Friday. Heat indices will continue to stay well into the triple digits through Saturday, likely between 105-110 degrees. A heat advisory is not currently issued but is possible. Regardless of whether there’s an advisory or not, this heat can still be dangerous. It’s best to stay in the AC as much as possible, and if you do spend time outside, keep water close by. Also, please remember to never leave your children or pets in a hot car!

There are a few showers across the CSRA this morning, but we won’t get much heat relief from the rain. There’s only a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms this afternoon and early evening, and we will completely dry out for Thursday and Friday. Showers and storms will return Saturday evening and increase as we go into the work week. Slowly but surely, temperatures will return back to the low 90s, and it will feel a bit more comfortable outside later next week.