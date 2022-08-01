As of 5PM Monday- It was a very hot first day of August, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s! Scattered showers are moving through our northern and central counties now which has dropped temperatures into the low 80s. The southern CSRA remains hot with low humidity. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and in the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be just as hot with storms starting in the evening along a trough of low pressure. It will feel like around 100 degrees, but cool down with the rain.

Temperatures will stay in the mid 90s for the majority of the week with scattered late day storms. These are typical summertime storms with brief heavy rain and lightning. Severe weather is not expected.