11PM Monday- Temperatures are on the rise with upper 90s and even a few spots reaching 100 degrees Tuesday. Rain chances are slim at only 20% with hazy sunshine.

Expect low 70s when headed out the door Tuesday morning. Skies will be hazy which will lower visibility a bit. High pressure is building in from the west, making temperatures several degrees hotter tomorrow than they were today. Upper 90s are expected to continue through Thursday. Though It is possible we could experience more clouds and a few showers that will prevent temperatures from making it too far above normal. A trough will be the focus of shower activity Wednesday through Friday. Humidity will make the heat index fall between 100-108 degrees. Heat advisories are not in effect, but the heat is still dangerous.

A cold front will approach us on Saturday which will bring a better chance of rain and storms at 40%. Temperatures will drop to the low 90s over the weekend and the start of next week. Near normal temperatures likely most of next week.