6PM Sunday- VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY CONTINUES UNTIL 8PM….Heat Advisory in effect for the entire CSRA until 8PM. The Heat index is going down as the evening continues, but we are still seeing some locations near 110 degrees.

We could possibly have another Heat Advisory tomorrow, as the temperatures will be very similar to how they were today. There won’t be much heat relief in sight. All this week, temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s, with the heat index over 100 degrees. We do have fairly high chances of rain all this week, so any areas with rain will at least briefly cool down, but remain humid.

Expect scattered storms for your Monday and Independence Day, with marginal risks of severe weather for the entire CSRA. A cold front combined with all the heat and moisture means we have all the ingredients in place for storms to quickly become strong to severe. The good news is that things will begin to dry out by the time fireworks shows begin.