AS OF 5 PM: A cold front is approaching us today with a southerly flow, bringing in moist air. This, combined with warm temperatures in the 80s, will result in isolated showers and thunderstorms firing up this afternoon. Showers and storms are expected overnight into Friday. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the low 70s. A wedge sets up going into the weekend, bringing showers and much cooler air. Breezy NE winds will drive in cooler temperatures with highs only in the low to mid-50s. The dreary weather unfortunately continues on Easter, with showers possible during the morning. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible. Conditions improve during the first half of next week with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Rain returns during the second half of the week, with temperatures returning to the 80s next weekend.