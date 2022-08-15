A cold front will move through the CSRA tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms (some could contain heavy rain, gusty winds and hail) once the front moves through it will stall out to our south and that will be the focus of periods of showers/storms during the week. With the clouds and higher rain chances, we’ll see highs in the middle 80s starting Wednesday.

Here’s your Vipir 6 forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms through about 2AM Tuesday morning. A few storms could contain heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. Muggy. Low: 70 Rain chance 40%

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, humid with isolated showers and thunderstorms. High: 90 Rain chance: 30%

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 88 Rain chance: 40%