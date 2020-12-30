Unsettled forecast for New Year’s Eve through Saturday. -What to expect

Wedge like conditions will continue tonight through midday tomorrow. Expect clouds, cool temperatures and areas of fog. We’ll slowly warm up Thursday with a better chance of showers by afternoon. New Year’s Eve will see mild temperatures with a few hit and miss showers. New Year’s Day we are watching a strong storm system to our West that will bring us temperatures in the 70s with a good chance of thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain, gusty winds and an isolated Tornado threat. Be sure to stay with News Channel 6 for the latest on what will be a changing forecast.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy, patch fog, some drizzle. Low 45

Thursday (New Year’s Eve): Cloudy with morning drizzle, then scattered showers. High 64 Rain chance 50%

Thursday night (New Year’s Eve): Cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 58 Rain chance 40%

Friday (New Year’s Day): Cloudy, breezy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some storms could be strong to severe. High: 74 Rain chance: 80%