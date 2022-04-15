A fast moving system gives us showers and thunderstorms Saturday morning, some could have gusty winds and brief heavy rain, then skies will turn partly cloudy by afternoon. Easter Sunday looks dry for a good part of the day before rain returns by late afternoon into the evening. Highs both days in the middle to upper 70s. Check out the latest forecast in the Vipir 6 video.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 54

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms in the morning through Noon, then partly cloudy. High: 79 Rain chance: 60%

Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds by afternoon with showers developing. High: 76 Rain chance: 40%

Monday: Cloudy, cool, breezy with scattered showers. High: 67 Rain chance: 70%