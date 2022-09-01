As of 4:30PM Thursday: Another great day in the CSRA with only clouds overhead, but stormy for our southern friends. Temperatures were closer to average in the low 90s upper 80s, but the feels like temperature is still way ahead of the air temperature. Many places across the CSRA are feeling the upper 90s and even the lower 100s! The storms are back, and dominating the southern counties, especially the southwest. While we don’t expect these to effect the northern counties, we could have some showers and storms in Augusta.